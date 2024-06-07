Miley Cyrus Obsessed Fan Arrested At Her Home After Showing Up Once Again

Miley Cyrus is still dealing with the same guy who keeps bringing stuffed animals to her home ... 'cause cops say the dude came back once more, and again left in handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the same guy who showed up at Miley's Los Angeles area home and got arrested in January returned Thursday night, this time carrying a teddy bear he was trying to give to the singer.

Miley's dealt with this guy for some years now ... cops say he's Alexander Kardalian and we're told Miley's security recognized him from past incidents and immediately detained him when he showed up on the property around 8:30 PM, before calling police.

Our sources say Kardalian didn't get anywhere near the main residence ... and Miley wasn't home this time, unlike some of his past visits.

We're told cops hauled Kardalian off to jail and booked him for misdemeanor violation of a court order. As we've told you, Miley has a restraining order against this guy and says he once showed up at her doorstep only days after getting out of prison.

Our sources say LAPD Threat Management is now investigating the case.