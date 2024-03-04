Miley Cyrus Reportedly Confronts Mom Tish Over Dominic, Noah Love Triangle

Miley Cyrus was kept in the dark regarding sister Noah Cyrus' alleged prior relationship with Dominic Purcell -- who went on to marry Cyrus matriarch, Tish Cyrus, just last year.

The "Flowers" singer "had no idea" about the "Prison Break" actor's alleged fling with her sister ... and the wrecking ball it would bring to the family dynamic, according to People.

Since she found out, though, Miley reportedly confronted Tish about the drama ... and told her she finds the whole situation strange -- and we agree, FWIW.

Still, at the end of the day, Miley just wants her mom to be happy, and right now Tish's happiness comes from Dominic. According to the report, Miley has no plans to ice out her mom and stepdad.

ICYMI ... a recent report claimed 56-year-old Tish stole Dominic from her 24-year-old daughter, Noah, who is said to have had an on-and-off relationship with the 54-year-old actor.

While the love triangle timeline remains unclear ... Tish and Dominic have stayed noticeably silent on the matter, and things have been tense in the Cyrus fam for some time.

Noah and brother Braison infamously skipped Tish and Dom's Malibu nuptials in August. Miley's little sister even wore an eyebrow-raising Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt at the time of the snub -- which kinda screams, "Dad's my favorite."