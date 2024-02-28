Tish Cyrus Surfaces Amid Report She 'Stole' Husband From Daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus was just seen for the first time since being accused of "stealing" her husband Dominic Purcell from her estranged daughter, Noah ... and Mama Bear didn't wanna chat.

Miley Cyrus' mom was spotted Wednesday in Beverly Hills, driving out of a parking garage in her Toyota SUV after grabbing a bite at a restaurant ... and dodging questions from a swarm of paparazzi on the way out.

Play video content BACKGRID

It also looks like Dominic himself had joined her ... as he was caught on camera in a different car while parked outside the lot.

Tish is being hounded by photogs in the wake of a report this week claiming Noah was romantically involved with Dominic first -- apparently before Tish got with him following her 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

While Tish and Dominic have since tied the knot and are happily married now, this report casts doubt on the timeline of things -- claiming NC was actually seeing Dom first, when her mom eventually started pursuing him as well. Supposedly, Tish knew Noah was with him.

It's unclear exactly when Noah was dating Dominic -- if this is to be believed -- or when things ended between her and Dom and where a romance started with Tish. The report suggests there may have been some overlap ... and considering Noah's estranged from Tish, it's safe to assume there's some bad blood and harsh feelings over this alleged love triangle.

The claims also add another layer to some perceived drama among the Cyrus clan ... fans have been suspecting things weren't great among the family ever since Miley didn't mention Billy in her acceptance speech at last month's Grammys.

Likewise, Noah skipped Tish's wedding with Dominic ... so the Cyrus brood is fractured.

Tish gushed over Dominic in a recent podcast, saying they made out for hours on their first date and started saying "I Love You" the very next day ... and she noted she DM'd him in 2022 after first getting a message from him in 2016, which she didn't see at the time.

While Tish is head over heels, Noah is said to be "distraught" over Tish "stealing" Dominic away.

Play video content TMZ Studios