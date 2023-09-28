Miley Cyrus Gets Restraining Order from Alleged Stalker She Claims Is Obsessed With Her

Miley Cyrus just got court-ordered protection from a man she claims is so obsessed with her he showed up at her home days after being released from prison.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the singer beelined it to court this week to file for a temporary restraining order against a 52-year-old man named Alexander Kardalian.

Miley claims the guy has flooded her mailbox with obsessive letters since 2018, often requesting money and making sexually explicit comments about his desire for her.

She says his "obsessive behavior" escalated in the summer of 2022, when she claims he twice showed up to her Los Angeles property and was given the boot.

Miley claims he was arrested in December 2022 and locked up at San Quentin State Prison until this past August, when she says he once again showed up at her front gate only days after getting out from behind bars.

In the docs, Miley claims the guy sent her a letter from prison stating his intention to come to her home, and he followed through ... but was stopped by her security, who contacted police. She says the cops told him to leave and he would be arrested if he came back.

Since the alleged incident, Miley claims she's learned the guy is using her address for his health insurance ... and she says he wrote a letter to her saying if she didn't write back he "doesn't give a f*** if he lives."

Miley says the guy's behavioral patterns show he's suffering from "severe mental health challenges" and she says he has a "dangerous fixation and/or obsession" with her ... and she's worried about her safety, and the lives of her mother, Tish, and boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando.