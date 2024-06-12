Miley Cyrus Shares Toxic Trait She Says She Inherited From Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus' complicated relationship with her dad Billy Ray was on full display in her recent sit down with David Letterman ... as she took subtle shots at the Cyrus patriarch.

The singer discussed her family dynamic on the latest episode of Netflix's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' -- where she noted the good and bad traits she got from her pops ... and she didn't hold back on what she considers the ugly side of herself (and BRC).

While Miley credited Billy Ray for her perspective on life, she also blamed him for her "narcissism" -- citing her selfishness in childhood as an example.

She added ... "I don’t know anything about my own siblings except for the part that I was doing ... I was moving to L.A. [to star on "Hannah Montana"], and that’s all I really knew."

This remark came after Miley praised her mom, Tish Cyrus, as her "hero" ... noting she was the one who really raised her.

Now, it wasn't all negative towards Billy Ray ... as Miley acknowledged his "really rough childhood" and how his fame helped lead the way for her success.

She continued ... "Without my dad, I know … who I am as a person wouldn’t exist. Because my dad as a creative and like, as an artist, and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind."

Play video content 2/4/24 CBS

Miley and Billy Ray have notably had an estranged relationship of late ... with the pop star snubbing her father during her Grammys speech this year. The fallout between the father-daughter duo allegedly stems from Billy Ray and Tish's divorce -- with Miley growing closer to her mother during the breakup.

However, it appears the ice has been thawing between Miley and Billy Ray ... as BRC penned a tribute to his daughter last week, calling her "a survivor and a true artist."

Perhaps Billy Ray is looking to reconnect with family amid his split from his most recent wife Firerose ... whom he accused of "inappropriate marital conduct" in his divorce filing.

In fact, Billy Ray has asked the court to grant him an annulment ... claiming the marriage was obtained by fraud.

Play video content TMZ Studios