Miley Cyrus & Mom Tish Spotted Out Together Amid Love Triangle Drama

Miley Cyrus and her mom, Tish, are putting on a united front -- stepping out together over a month after some family drama made headlines, which includes a purported love triangle.

The mother-daughter duo were photographed in a WeHo parking garage Thursday, wearing coordinated casual outfits ... and looking stone-faced as they strolled on through, going about their business.

Miley and Tish -- whom we're told were en route to a business meeting here -- attempted to keep a low profile ... as they both hid behind dark sunglasses. Neither of them seemed to be speaking ... but the fact they're popping up side by side in public is interesting nonetheless.

This outing comes several weeks after a report claimed Miley was weirded out by the love triangle rumor involving Tish, Dominic Purcell and Noah Cyrus -- in which Tish is alleged to have "stolen" Dom from Noah ... who was apparently dating him first.

Of course, Tish ended up marrying the guy ... and word is, Noah's real sour about it.

Remember, Noah and her brother Braison infamously skipped Tish and Dom's Malibu nuptials in August ... with Noah even rocking a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt the day of the ceremony. Reports say Noah has firmly sided with BRC in the whole split ... and Miley's team Tish.

That much was cemented with them getting together like this. On its face, she has her back.

This might explain why Noah hit the like button on a thirst trap belonging to Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Miley and Liam didn't necessarily end on brilliant terms, with the singer seemingly writing her hit anthem "Flowers" about their divorce.