Billy Ray Cyrus Declares He's 'Proud' of Miley Amid Alleged Estrangement

Billy Ray Cyrus is wearing his achy breaky heart on his sleeve, penning an unexpected tribute to his daughter Miley Cyrus -- a shock to fans because of all the buzz they're currently estranged.

The country singer took to Instagram Friday, where he shared a sweet throwback photo of himself and Miley ... revealing in the caption the pic is from an old CMA Fest appearance.

He wrote ... "One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus."

While there's reportedly been tension between the divided Cyrus clan, Billy Ray made it clear he only has love for his firstborn daughter.

He continued ... "I'm incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you."

Play video content 2/4/24 CBS

Billy Ray's post appears to be an olive branch of sorts to Miley, who notably snubbed her dad earlier this year at the 2024 Grammys. ICYMI ... after Miley won Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year -- her first ever Grammy wins -- she thanked her mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando, who were all there that night.

She added ... "Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Miley doubled down on her snub later on, once again failing to mention Billy Ray on social media after the Grammys ... instead choosing to shout out godmother Dolly Parton.

The fallout between Miley and Billy Ray allegedly stems from his divorce from Tish ... whose seemingly grown closer to her daughter in recent years.

Remember, Noah infamously skipped Tish and Dom's Malibu nuptials last year ... instead hitting up Walmart in a Billy Ray t-shirt.