Noah Cyrus Shares Pic of Mom Tish for Mother's Day Amid Love Triangle

Noah Cyrus on Mother's Day Shares Throwback Pic of Her & Mom ... Amid Love Triangle Drama

It seems there's still some love between Noah Cyrus and her mother, Tish -- as the singer paid tribute to Mama Bear on Mother's Day ... this amid a reported love triangle.

Miley Cyrus' little sister made a subtle tribute to her estranged mom Sunday ... posting on her Instagram story a throwback photo of herself as a baby being held in Tish's arms. Noah left the upload without a caption ... choosing not to offer up a "Happy Mother's Day" wish.

Still, the upload was telling -- and on its face, it would seem to indicate she's still got a soft spot for Tish somewhere. Of course, the backdrop here ... the fact mother and daughter have been at odds over Tish's hubby, Dominic Purcell.

As we reported ... the Cyrus family has been hounded by photogs ever since a February report accused Tish of stealing Dominic from her youngest daughter.

Noah allegedly had a relationship with Dominic BEFORE the actor got with Tish, who filed for divorce from longtime husband Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022.

Noah was later noticeably absent from Tish and Dom's Malibu wedding in August 2023. Instead, she chose to spend the day with brother Braison Cyrus ... wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt the whole time.

Miley -- along with sister Brandi Cyrus and brother Trace Cyrus -- attended the nuptials ... indicating they had taken Tish's side in the family feud.

Still, the Cyrus clan has stayed mostly tight-lipped about the drama ... with Noah only making one NSFW comment in April, after a troll asked about the love triangle situation on Instagram.

If this Mother's Day post is any indication, though the ice may be thawing between Noah and Tish.

