Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, after nearly 30 years of marriage.

According to court records, Tish filed docs in Tennessee last week, they have 5 kids together including Miley and Noah Cyrus. Noah is the youngest at 22 years old, so there is no need for a judge to figure out custody of any minor children.

In the divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, Tish says the couple hasn't lived together for more than 2 years ... and lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She's asking the court to equally distribute all marital assets.

This is the third time the couple has filed for divorce. Billy Ray filed in 2010, that was called off, and in 2013 Tish filed ... though that was called off a short time later as well.

Fans noticed Billy wasn't around the family for the holidays in photos and videos posted by Miley, so many wondered if there were issues within Tish and Billy Ray's marriage.

The last time we saw them together publicly was in 2020.