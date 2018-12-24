Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Appear to Be Married

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Married ... Or So It Seems

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got hitched.

Photos have just surfaced of a party Sunday night ... check out Miley and Liam cutting into what appears to be a wedding cake.

Liam, along with his 2 brothers Chris and Luke, are doing shotskis. Check out the balloons in the background ... "Mr." and "Mrs."

Miley's wearing a white dress. And, look closely out the door. There are lights and it looks like there's some sort of formal party outside.

Miley's mom, Tish is also there. We don't see Billy Ray.

Miley and Liam met in 2010 on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie, "The Last Song." They got engaged in 2012 but broke up 2014. They reconnected the next year and got engaged again, but as we reported they were in no hurry to tie the knot.

Miley and Liam have been through it recently ... their Malibu home burned down in the Woolsey fire last month. It looks like the wedding reception went down at Miley's Tennessee home.