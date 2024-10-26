Chappell Roan Goes Off On Photographer at Red Carpet Event in L.A.

Chappell Roan can't escape all the drama in her life .... or the paparazzi!!!

On Friday, the singer went off on a photographer while posing for pics on the red carpet at the “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour” concert film premiere in Los Angeles.

Chappell Roan confronts a photographer who was disrespectful to her at a Grammys party. pic.twitter.com/phs1SOTRER — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2024 @PopCrave

Check out the video ... Chappell, wearing a see-through red dress, spots a shutterbug and approaches them, claiming they yelled at her at the Grammy Awards back in February.

She said they were disrespectful and rude to her ... and that they owed her an apology.

The photog, who was offscreen, must have pushed back because Chappell then said, “No, no, no, you need to apologize.”

A woman intervened before the confrontation escalated, escorting Chappell away from the photographer in question.

Play video content 9/11/24 MTV

Chappell has been experiencing a lot of negative drama lately ... in September, she got into it with another photographer on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Also in September, Chappell pulled out of the All Things Go festival because she felt overwhelmed.

Play video content 9/25/24

Shortly before that, she fiercely defended herself for not endorsing either presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 election.

Play video content 10/6/24 Austin City Limits / Hulu

And, earlier this month, she was performing onstage at Austin City Limits when she suddenly veered off, dedicating a song to "my f****** theater teacher who kicked me out, b****!." She added, "I'm here!"