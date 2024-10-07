Chappell Roan Calls Former Theater Teacher a 'B****' Onstage

Play video content Austin City Limits / Hulu

Chappell Roan was back at it, moaning and groaning -- this time airing out some old classroom drama as she went full savage mode at a former teacher, boldly dubbing her a "b****" onstage.

You gotta check out the clip -- Chappell took an expletive-filled detour while introducing her track "My Kink Is Karma" at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, yelling into her microphone, "I usually dedicate this song to my ex but I dedicate this song to my f****** theater teacher ... who kicked me out, b****! I'm here!"

A fan shared the star's no-nonsense statement online, tagging it with, “F*** the theater teacher that kicked out Chappell. We ride at dawn!"

As we know, Chappell's not been shy about sharing the ups and downs of her newfound fame.

She pulled out of the All Things Go festival last month because she felt overwhelmed. Shortly before that, she fiercely defended herself for not endorsing any political candidates ahead of the 2024 election.

Oh, and let's not forget her ranting to fans to leave her alone in public, as well as that viral moment when she went off on a VMA photographer!