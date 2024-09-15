Jane's Addiction Apologizes To Fans After Fight Onstage In Boston
Jane's Addiction Issues Mea Culpa After Stage Brawl ... Cancels Next Show
Jane's Addiction is saying sorry to their fans after two members of the band got into a fight onstage during their Massachusetts concert.
The rock group posted a brief but "heartfelt apology" on Instagram, while also announcing they were canceling their next gig in Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 16.
What's more, they provided details on how people who attended Friday's disastrous performance could get refunds.
TMZ obtained an exclusive video showing the altercation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro onstage at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston.
During Dave's solo, Perry gave him a body check and threw a punch at him, but only hit his guitar. The road crew jumped in and dragged Perry away from Dave, ending the show on a sour note.
Perry's wife, Etty, posted her own IG message after the brawl, saying there's been tension among the band members for a while, placing much of the blame at the feet of bassist Eric Avery. Etty accused Eric of getting in cheap shots during the battle between Perry and Dave.