Jane's Addiction Apologizes To Fans After Fight Onstage In Boston

Jane's Addiction is saying sorry to their fans after two members of the band got into a fight onstage during their Massachusetts concert.

The rock group posted a brief but "heartfelt apology" on Instagram, while also announcing they were canceling their next gig in Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 16.

What's more, they provided details on how people who attended Friday's disastrous performance could get refunds.

TMZ obtained an exclusive video showing the altercation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro onstage at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston.

During Dave's solo, Perry gave him a body check and threw a punch at him, but only hit his guitar. The road crew jumped in and dragged Perry away from Dave, ending the show on a sour note.