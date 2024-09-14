Jane's Addiction Concert Turns Into Disaster As Band Members Fight Onstage

Play video content TMZ.com

Jane's Addiction's Friday concert turned into a full-scale disaster after the band's two most famous members got into a fight in front of their Massachusetts audience.

Lead singer Perry Farrell went toe-to-toe with guitarist Dave Navarro onstage at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston on Friday night – and it was all caught on video obtained by TMZ.

Check it out ... Dave was cranking out his electric guitar solo as Perry yelled angrily into the mic at the crowd.

Then Perry turned his rage on Dave, walking over to him and giving him an arm check. As the two exchanged words, Perry got in Dave's face, causing him to backpedal. Perry then threw a punch, but only hit Dave's guitar.

A man moved between them as Perry charged at Dave. Several members of the road crew jumped in and dragged Perry across the stage away from Dave.

We're told the situation was brewing all night ... While Perry's voice seemed fine, he was singing verses over and over again, pissing off his bandmates.