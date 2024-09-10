Bride's Bouquet Toss Sparks Physical Fight Between 3 Women

Play video content Jam Press

Here comes the drama ... a group of single women got into a physical altercation when a bride threw her flowers to the crowd in the traditional toss.

Check it out ... a Bosnian bride gleefully tosses her bouquet over her shoulders so one of her eager guests can catch it -- and signal they're next in line to get married.

However, the wholesome tradition turns harrowing when 3 female guests get a little too into the game ... holding onto the blooms for dear life and clawing at their rivals.

Watch the vid ... you can see petals fall to the floor and hairdos fall out of place as the women wrestle on the ground over the bouquet.

The reception's DJ is heard urging the women to ease up, as a few guests try to break up the scuffle.

While the other wedding guests didn't seem too rattled by the display of violence -- with many laughing in the footage -- online onlookers expressed shock and disbelief ... slamming the overzealous wedding guests as "pathetic" for getting so aggressive.

Nonetheless, many were curious to learn who emerged the victor ... as the viral video concluded before the winner was revealed.