Chappell Roan Cancels Music Festival Appearance After Election Controversy

Chappell Roan is prioritizing her mental health in the aftermath of her election controversy ... pulling out of a major music festival days before she was set to perform.

The singer announced on her Instagram Stories Friday she's no longer performing at All Things Go -- an outdoor music festival simultaneously taking place outside D.C. and NYC this weekend. She was scheduled for Saturday in New York and Sunday in the D.C. area.

As the pop star explained to her followers, she is "unable to perform" due to an "overwhelming" feeling she's faced over the past few weeks.

She continued ... "I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding."

All Things Go also addressed Chappell's withdrawal from the festival ... organizers said they were "heartbroken" by the news.

The update noted ... "All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding. Let’s continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves."

Chappell's decision comes days after she was blasted on the internet for refusing to endorse a political candidate ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

Many thought her silence on the matter indicated she was voting for Donald Trump, forcing the rising star to take to social media and clarify she is planning to vote for Kamala Harris ... but takes issue with the Biden administration's handling of Palestine.

She encouraged her fans to do their research and vote for what aligns with their beliefs.

Prior to this, Chappell was criticized for an expletive-filled plea, in which she asked her fans to leave her alone in public.