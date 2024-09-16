Jane's Addiction Cancels Reunion Tour After Dave Navarro, Perry Farrell Fight

The Jane's Addiction reunion tour has been scrapped after Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell duked it out onstage in Boston over the weekend.

The band -- hitting the road for the first time in 14 years -- made a brief statement on social media Monday, where they confirmed they made the "difficult decision to take some time away as a group."

However, Dave made his own, blunter statement on behalf of himself and 2 other members of Jane's Addiction, Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery ... laying the blame at Perry's feet.

In a post shared on his Instagram feed, Navarro called out Perry's "continuing pattern of behavior" and "mental health difficulties" ... claiming these issues forced the band to discontinue the U.S. Tour.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He continued ... "Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."

The Jane's Addiction concert in Boston ended abruptly Friday, when Perry appeared to throw a punch at Dave mid-show, shocking fans and his fellow bandmates.

The singer was restrained by members of the crew, and bassist Eric ... and was eventually pulled away from Dave.

Dave, Eric and Stephen expressed their regret they're not able to continue the highly anticipated tour ... but noted they could "see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow [them] to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

Perry's wife Etty Lau Farrell hinted at the animosity between the band members Saturday, when she defended the singer, saying he was suffering from "tinnitus and a sore throat" the day of the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As Etty Lau put it ... Perry was frustrated with the volume onstage and reached a breaking point when the band started playing their song "Ocean" before he was ready.

Etty Lau applauded Eric for intervening ... but shared her husband "cried and cried" after the incident.

Play video content TMZ Studios