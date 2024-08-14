Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Reemerges After Terror Plot Canceled Eras Tour Shows in Vienna

Taylor Swift Shakes Off Terror Plot in London ... Celebrates Tour Staff W/ Night Out

taylor swift first appearance since terror plot
Taylor Swift is powering through her "Cruel Summer" ... as the singer has reemerged after a thwarted terror plot saw her "Eras" tour stop in Vienna canceled last week.

The pop star stepped out in London Monday for a celebratory evening in honor of her tour staffers, where she treated her employees to a night of fun at a members-only club called Annabel's.

Vienna, Austria ernst happel stadium sub
Taylor wore a serious expression as she made her way into the hot spot ... but looked as chic as ever in a plaid 2-piece set, which she paired with chunky pea green platforms.

The singer made it clear she wasn't hiding after 3 male teens were arrested for planning a mass murder plot at the Ernst Happel Stadium, where Taylor was scheduled to perform 3 sold-out shows.

ANOTHER SUSPECT APPREHENDED
Taylor's shows were expected to bring in more than 200,000 people ... who the alleged plotters planned to target with bombs, knives and more.

The singer has not canceled her tour, however ... and is in London again as she's performing 5 additional nights at Wembley Stadium, where she performed 3 shows in June.

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' At Wembley Stadium
Summer 2024 had already been a heartbreaking one for Taylor prior to the terror plot ... after a mass stabbing at a Swiftie-themed dance class left 3 young girls dead in Southport, England.

taylor swift comment on tragedy

Taylor said she was "completely in shock" after the tragedy and sent her sympathies to the victims' loved ones.

