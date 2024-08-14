Taylor Swift Reemerges After Terror Plot Canceled Eras Tour Shows in Vienna

Taylor Swift is powering through her "Cruel Summer" ... as the singer has reemerged after a thwarted terror plot saw her "Eras" tour stop in Vienna canceled last week.

The pop star stepped out in London Monday for a celebratory evening in honor of her tour staffers, where she treated her employees to a night of fun at a members-only club called Annabel's.

Taylor wore a serious expression as she made her way into the hot spot ... but looked as chic as ever in a plaid 2-piece set, which she paired with chunky pea green platforms.

The singer made it clear she wasn't hiding after 3 male teens were arrested for planning a mass murder plot at the Ernst Happel Stadium, where Taylor was scheduled to perform 3 sold-out shows.

Taylor's shows were expected to bring in more than 200,000 people ... who the alleged plotters planned to target with bombs, knives and more.

The singer has not canceled her tour, however ... and is in London again as she's performing 5 additional nights at Wembley Stadium, where she performed 3 shows in June.

Summer 2024 had already been a heartbreaking one for Taylor prior to the terror plot ... after a mass stabbing at a Swiftie-themed dance class left 3 young girls dead in Southport, England.