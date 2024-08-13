Taylor Swift's Fans Banned From Tay-Gating Outside London's Wembley

Taylor Swift's fans will have to rethink their plans if they're planning on clustering outside London's Wembley Stadium for her upcoming shows -- 'cause authorities aren’t taking any chances.

The venue just made it clear -- if you don’t have a ticket, don’t even think about hanging around outside Wembley or the Olympic Steps during Taylor’s five-night run.

And if you’re dreaming of a Swiftie sleepover -- forget it! The stadium's in a residential zone, so setting up camp overnight could tick off locals and get you kicked out.

Entry times to the shows -- which kick off Thursday -- have also been bumped 15 minutes earlier -- early entry's at 3:30 PM and general admission's at 4 PM. She'll likely take the stage earlier than her usual 7:25 PM showtime after Paramore and RAYE perform.

It's a major bummer for ticketless Swifties known for their Tay-gating antics. Just last month, 40,000 fans packed a Munich hillside trying to catch a glimpse of her in action.

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ Taylor's Wembley security isn't taking any risks ... getting extra private counterterrorism experts on the job to beef up protection.