Taylor Swift Records Olympics Promo Celebrating Biles, Ledecky, Richardson

My Olympic Girls Will Never Go Out of Style!!!

Taylor Swift is all in with the Paris Olympics, narrating a promotional video celebrating the U.S. women who have kicked ass.

The track to the promo is her 1989 hit, "Style." Taylor pays homage to the 2024 greats ... Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Gotta say ... the words mirror Taylor's own journey ... “Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching. Because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow. You do what you love. You love what you do. You believe in your style, whatever it is.”

The games have been a huge success, if viewership is any measure. The TV ratings have been off the charts.

BTW ... Swift's not the only female singer who has gotten in the act. As you know, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga both killed it during the Opening Ceremony. It was Celine's big comeback after being sidelined with Stiff-Person Syndrome. TMZ broke the story ... she's now all but certain to fire up a residency at Resorts World, either late this year or early next.

Beyonce also did a promo honoring Team USA, so famous women have been celebrating incredible U.S. athletes en masse. Bey said, “Let’s talk about power, because really, that’s what this story is about. Physical power. It’s beauty, it’s wonder, the way it never stops amazing you.”

She went on ... “Then there’s spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can’t see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you.”