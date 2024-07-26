Swifties Celebrate Anniversary of Travis Kelce's First Move on Taylor Swift

Swifties are flocking to the internet to commemorate the anniversary of Travis Kelce first trying to make a move on Taylor Swift ... which ultimately resulted in their love story.

For those not following the Swelce saga ... last year, the NFL star admitted on his "New Heights" podcast that he fumbled the chance to shoot his shot at the pop star.

As he told brother and cohost Jason Kelce, he put his phone number on a friendship bracelet for Taylor and planned to give it to her at her Kansas City concert ... but didn't get a chance to meet with her.

Taylor caught wind of the podcast and the two began talking not long after that. The rest, as you know, is history.

So, it's understandable Swifties are now honoring the year anniversary of the iconic podcast episode ... taking to social media to sing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's praises. Not only did they applaud TK for his "metal as hell" move -- a sentiment Taylor expressed in her Time Magazine cover story -- but they said they were "thankful" for him coming into Tay's life.

Though, several fans voiced their hope more anniversaries would be coming for the A-list couple.

Taylor and Travis appear to be going strong ... as the football star made frequent appearances during the European leg of her "Eras" tour. In fact, Travis even joined her onstage for the "Tortured Poets Department" era of her concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

