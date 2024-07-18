Travis Kelce Wraps Arm Around Taylor Swift's Waist After 'Eras' Show in Germany

Taylor Swift's storming into Germany, and still getting plenty of support from Travis Kelce ... who was there to pack on the PDA as soon as the curtain came down.

Check it out ... the singer and the NFL star are looking like an old married couple as Tay Tay's Wednesday night concert at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany ended. Travis proves he isn't afraid to show some physical affection either, laying a loving arm around his lady's waist while waiving at gleeful concertgoers.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS LEAVING THE SHOW TONIGHT 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ep2RDvimFx — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) July 17, 2024 @moonlithoax

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also places his hand on Taylor's backside at one moment ... safely guiding her backstage.

Dedicated Swifties were elated to spot Travis at his 13th "Eras" show ... the first leg of her German dates. However, many commented how the Germany concert might be Travis' last for the foreseeable future ... as football season is about to ramp up.

🚨| Travis Kelce stuns at his 13th show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' today! #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/JT5K68kZPs — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 17, 2024 @tswifterastour

Though Taylor's tour schedule is packed until December, she's still expected to attend several NFL games this fall. In fact, Taylor's tour currently has no conflict with the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

Remember, Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship last September, when the singer popped up in a box at Arrowhead Stadium.

Her presence sparked mixed reactions from Swifties and football fans, but that didn't deter the couple from flaunting their love through the entire season ... right up to the Super Bowl.