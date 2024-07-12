Travis Kelce Kisses Man's Arm After Drilling Him With Errant Golf Shot

Travis Kelce's golf round on Friday didn't get off to the best start -- he nailed a man with an errant shot ... but he did his best to try to make up for it, planting a big ole smooch right on the guy's owie!

The hilarious scene went down in Lake Tahoe ... just after Kelce had teed off at the famed American Century Championship celeb golf tournament.

Travis Kelce kisses the arm of a fan who was drilled with his errant approach shot on the first hole of the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/NVtAyzVziA — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) July 12, 2024 @ChrisBiderman

Kelce was looking to get on the green with his approach shot ... but he didn't catch it flush -- and instead, drilled a dude in the arm who was standing by the ropes.

Thankfully, the guy didn't appear too shaken up over it all ... but just in case he was hurtin' a bit, Kelce went over to give him some TLC.

Check out some footage from the course, Taylor Swift's boyfriend shook the patron's hand, grabbed the guy's arm and then gave it a kiss.

Everyone nearby loved it, letting out a loud cackle, before Kelce returned to his ball to finish out the hole.