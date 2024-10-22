Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chappell Roan Hits Halloween Horror Nights for Star-Studded Spooky Fun

Halloween Horror Nights 2024
Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

Chappell Roan hit up Halloween Horror Nights for a frightfully fun escape after a rough patch in the spotlight -- and the thrills were clearly worth it.

The singer truly embraced the spooky spirit at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend, playfully getting her scare on with some chainsaw-wielding actors in wild costumes.

1022-Halloween-Horror-Nights-2024-Sub1
Jaleesa Mendez/Universal Studios Hollywood

Robin Thicke went all-in on the Halloween fun, pretending to be scared stiff as a prop knife hovered at his neck.

1022-Halloween-Horror-Nights-2024-Sub2
Jaleesa Mendez/Universal Studios Hollywood

While others were getting into the role-playing, Swedish DJ Alesso was all about good vibes and smiles, radiating joy, soaking in the chilling atmosphere.

Spooky Season Stars 2024
Halloween Horror Nights is clearly the place to be for A-listers this spooky season -- with stars like Sydney Sweeney, Jordyn Woods, Travis Barker, and Bebe Rexha also joining the fun.

