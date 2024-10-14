Chappell Roan Rises Above Controversy, Closes Out Austin City Limits With Massive Crowd

Play video content

Chappell Roan is proving her "Femininomenon" is as impactful as ever ... performing for a massive crowd at Austin City Limits, moving past her recent controversies.

The pop star closed out the Texas-based music festival Sunday evening, where she performed a number of her hits to thousands of screaming fans.

Check it out ... a sea of Chappell fans sing and dance along to the singer's hits, "HOT TO GO!" "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Pink Pony Club" ... supporting the rising star in the wake of her recent drama.

Chappell has been in the hot seat a number of times this year. Initially, the chart-topper was met with backlash after she slammed overeager fans for being "creepy" -- encouraging them to leave her alone in public.

She found herself embroiled in controversy a handful of weeks later, when she refused to publicly endorse a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

She later admitted she plans to vote for Kamala Harris ... but shared her stance begrudgingly when her silence was interpreted as support for Donald Trump.

Amid this drama, Chappell pulled out of the All Things Go Music Festival a day before she was set to perform ... sharing she had chosen to prioritize her mental health. Some fans slammed Chappell for the decision, as many had spent hundreds of dollars to see her in concert.

Despite all this, Chappell's star power is clearly still on the rise ... the singer was one of the more memorable acts of the weekend.