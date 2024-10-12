Bill Maher Tells Chappell Roan She's Dead Wrong on Israel Being an Oppressor

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher has high praise for Chappell Roan when it comes to calling out BS ... but he says she's clueless when it comes to the Middle East.

The "Real Time" host says Chappell has no understanding of Israel's claim to its land because she's getting her news from TikTok, which Bill says is like getting you calories from Hostess.

He calls CR out for calling out Israel as colonizers, explaining colonizers are intruders who have no history in an area they seek to conquer. Watch the vid ... Bill explains Israel's history with its territory.

But his biggest point ... Chappell and other Gen-Zers are embracing Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, the Taliban and other terrorist groups despite the fact those groups abuse and kill women, members of the LGBTQ community and others who don't follow the program.