Hilary Duff's Kids Want to Listen to Nothing but Chappell Roan

Hilary Duff may have a number of chart-topping hits on her resume, but her kids are all about another pop star these days ... 2024's breakout sensation, Chappell Roan.

We caught up with the former Disney Channel star at LAX, where she confessed her kids are the ones controlling the music in her home ... quipping that she exists to keep the peace as a mom of four.

She added ... "It's not about me anymore. I never get to listen to what I want. Just trying to alleviate the fights."

Though, her kids have made some good music calls as of late ... with Hilary telling us her youngsters have requested nothing but Chappell.

Specifically, HD's little ones - including Luca, Banks, Mae, and Townes -- are fans of Chappell's hits "HOT TO GO!" and "Pink Pony Club" ... aren't we all.

Though, Hilary confessed she was glad her kiddos don't fully understand the lyrics, especially for "Pink Pony Club."

Of course, Hilary and her family aren't just listening to Chappell ... as there's plenty of Taylor Swift on their playlist, too -- which isn't surprising given TS' record-breaking 'Eras' tour.