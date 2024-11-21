Elon Musk Shades Jeff Bezos for Supposedly Saying Trump Would Lose Election

Elon Musk took a shot at Jeff Bezos, calling him out for supposedly predicting -- wrongly, we may add -- that Donald Trump would lose the presidential election to Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday night, Musk hopped on his social media platform, X, writing, “Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.”

Clearly, Musk was referring to the stock value of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, plunging if Trump had lost to Harris, but, of course, that didn't happen. Trump walloped Harris in the election and now he's about to take the reins again at the White House for his second term.

As you may know ... Bezos faced backlash after he prevented his newspaper, The Washington Post, from endorsing one of the two presidential candidates -- bucking a well-established tradition at WaPo and other newspapers across the country -- less than 2 weeks before the election.

Bezos defended his position by publishing a column in The Post, explaining that he decided to pull the plug on presidential endorsements because of the eroding public trust in legacy media.

The billionaire Amazon CEO was quickly criticized for his view, leading to resignations by some members of his newsroom and hundreds of thousands of subscription cancellations.

According to media reports, The Post was about to endorse Harris, but that was ultimately halted by Bezos.