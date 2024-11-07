Billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos See Mega Boost to Net Worth

Donald Trump's election win is already having ripple effects for some of the world's richest men ... with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos seeing major increases to their respective net worth.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, both the Tesla CEO and the Amazon chairman saw impressive boosts to their wealth ... with Musk's net worth rising by $26.5 billion and Bezos' bringing in an additional $7.1 billion.

This means Elon and Jeff are reportedly now worth $290B and $228B, respectively. Of course, they aren't the only business magnates to see wins when the markets closed Wednesday.

For instance, Larry Ellison, the Chief Technology Officer of Oracle, saw a $9.9 billion increase in his net worth, bringing his reported total to $193B. Then there's Warren Buffett ... the Berkshire Hathaway CEO saw a $7.6 billion spike, increasing his reported wealth to $148B.

We're sure some of these billionaires are patting themselves on the back after backing the right horse in the election race. Elon was a vocal advocate for Trump, even speaking at the President-Elect's Madison Square Garden rally in October, and spending more than $100 million on Trump's campaign.

At the MSG event, Elon teased a $2 trillion cut to the country's federal budget ... accusing the current administration of wasting taxpayers' money.

While Bezos never directly endorsed Trump's re-election bid, he did notably block his newspaper, The Washington Post, from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

He later defended the decision, noting a presidential endorsement would "create a perception of bias."

Buffett did not publicly endorse a candidate this election, while Ellison did.

Yesterday, Bezos congratulated Trump on his victory, calling it an "extraordinary political comeback."