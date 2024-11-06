Joe Rogan Shares His Reaction to Donald Trump Win After Recent Endorsement

Joe Rogan was in full celebration mode after Donald Trump clinched the 2024 presidential election win -- seeming like he almost couldn’t believe it himself!

Laughter can be heard offscreen in an X clip he shared of Trump, his family and his team celebrating onstage in West Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday night .... and Rogan is then heard saying "Holy s***!"

Joe doubled down on his reaction with the caption, ""WHOLE. LEE. S***."

From the looks of it, Joe was caught a bit off-guard by Trump’s win -- especially since he only formally endorsed him at the last minute. The night before the election, Joe threw his support to Trump by hyping up his new Elon Musk interview, claiming Musk had laid out one of the most convincing pro-Trump arguments he’d ever heard.

Joe handed Trump the mic on "The Joe Rogan Experience" recently, giving him a platform to make his case, while Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, also popped by just last week.