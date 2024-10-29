Joe Rogan Still Negotiating Possible Interview With Kamala Harris

Joe Rogan may interview Kamala Harris after all ... but he'll only do it on his terms.

The popular podcaster took to "X' on Tuesday to give an update on his negotiations for a possible face-to-face with the Democratic presidential nominee.

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just… — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024 @joerogan

Joe wrote that both camps are still negotiating the terms of the interview, but he won't agree to the ones offered by Kamala's campaign.

Joe also made it clear Kamala has not rejected the idea of sitting down with him.

In fact, he says, Kamala's campaign gave him a date of Tuesday for their discussion, but Joe didn't go for it because he would have to travel to her, and their chat would be for only an hour.

Joe says he strongly believes the interview should take place in his Austin, Texas studio.

He ended by saying he hopes to have a nice conversation with Kamala and to get to know the VP as a human being.

As you know, Joe recently interviewed Kamala's Republican rival Donald Trump for 3 hours on his podcast. The two talked about a range of issues from immigration to the environment to energy and much more.

Play video content

But, perhaps the most memorable moment was when Trump essentially asked Joe for his endorsement. Trump mentioned Elon Musk was backing his candidacy and then said, "You should do the same thing, Joe."

DT went on and on trying to get Joe's stamp of approval, but Rogan just wouldn't give it to him.