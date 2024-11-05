Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump After Elon Musk Interview

Donald Trump just scored a major celebrity endorsement on Election Eve -- Joe Rogan has officially thrown his support behind him for president.

With just hours to go before Election Day, Joe took to X to formally endorse Trump while plugging his new 3-hour interview with Elon Musk -- writing the Tesla owner made one of the most compelling cases for Trump he’s ever heard, and that he’s on board with every word.

Joe made it crystal clear that Elon's points on Trump align with him deeply -- and he ended his post with, "For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast."

As we know, Joe has history with Trump, having had him on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast recently -- with VP candidate J.D. Vance also appearing on the podcast just last week.

Joe kept it real about his chat with Donald, admitting he often had to steer him back to the main points since the former prez went off on some wild tangents. Trump repeatedly asked for Rogan's endorsement during the interview, which Joe withheld -- until Monday night.