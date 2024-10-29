J.D. Vance Next In Line for Joe Rogan Podcast

While Joe Rogan plays the waiting game for a potential Kamala Harris interview, he’s already lined up his next podcast guest -- none other than Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, who's following in the footsteps of his running mate, former president Donald Trump.

The Republican vice presidential nominee is gearing up to chat with Joe on "The Joe Rogan Experience" Wednesday ... with CNN’s Alayna Treene revealing the interview is set to drop later this week.

Early Tuesday Rogan said Harris has not turned down an interview, and that the campaign had offered to tape today, but said he didn’t want to travel to her as he believes the best way to interview her is in his Austin studio https://t.co/2eB6v6nQgj — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) October 29, 2024 @alaynatreene

Treene confirmed the interview will be recorded at Rogan's Austin studio, and reshared an X post from Rogan himself, who insisted that despite the buzz, Kamala's team hasn't turned down his podcast invite.

In fact, Joe claimed that Kamala's team suggested doing the interview today, but there was a catch -- he’d have to travel to her. She only agreed to an hour for a chat, and he felt it wasn’t the best move, arguing the ideal setup would be to have her at his studio.

As you might recall, Joe recently had a 3-hour sit-down with Kamala's Republican rival, Trump, which turned into one of the year’s highest-rated episodes. Looks like he’s hoping for the same level of comfort with her to squeeze out all the answers he’s after!