J.D. Vance Next In Line for Joe Rogan Podcast

J.D. Vance Next In Line For Joe Rogan's Podcast!!!

While Joe Rogan plays the waiting game for a potential Kamala Harris interview, he’s already lined up his next podcast guest -- none other than Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, who's following in the footsteps of his running mate, former president Donald Trump.

The Republican vice presidential nominee is gearing up to chat with Joe on "The Joe Rogan Experience" Wednesday ... with CNN’s Alayna Treene revealing the interview is set to drop later this week.

Treene confirmed the interview will be recorded at Rogan's Austin studio, and reshared an X post from Rogan himself, who insisted that despite the buzz, Kamala's team hasn't turned down his podcast invite.

In fact, Joe claimed that Kamala's team suggested doing the interview today, but there was a catch -- he’d have to travel to her. She only agreed to an hour for a chat, and he felt it wasn’t the best move, arguing the ideal setup would be to have her at his studio.

As you might recall, Joe recently had a 3-hour sit-down with Kamala's Republican rival, Trump, which turned into one of the year’s highest-rated episodes. Looks like he’s hoping for the same level of comfort with her to squeeze out all the answers he’s after!

For now, all eyes are on J.D. It'll be intriguing to see what they dive into during their chat -- will they tackle any of his controversies, and will he break any news? We'll be tuning in.

