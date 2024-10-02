Tim Walz Wears Friendship Bracelet on Debate Stage, Apparent Taylor Swift Nod

Tim Walz was all about spreading the love at the Vice Presidential debate -- rocking a friendship bracelet that gave a massive nod to Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement.

Walz flashed the accessory during Tuesday's debate with J.D. Vance ... showing a few glimpses of it under his white sleeve as he gestured with his hands on stage.

It's not confirmed if Walz's bracelet is from the $20 Harris-Walz campaign merch that dropped after T-Swift's endorsement last month, featuring both candidates' names. But either way, it had Swifties buzzing with excitement!

ICYDK, Swifties have been all about swapping friendship bracelets at her tour stops ever since her 2022 track "You're on Your Own, Kid" dropped, so that little accessory holds major significance for them.

Clearly, Walz knew exactly what he was doing! In fact, he even gave a shoutout to Taylor, along with Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, and others in his closing statement ... saying while they may not see eye to eye on everything, they're all hopeful about the country's future.