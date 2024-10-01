Tim Walz Says He's 'Become Friends With School Shooters' In VP Debate Gaffe

Play video content CBS

Huge gaffe at the Vice Presidential debate for Tim Walz ... during a discussion about school shootings he seemingly misspoke and said he's become pals with the shooters.

Check out the clip from Tuesday's debate with J.D. Vance ... Walz says "I've become friends with school shooters."

Kamala Harris' running mate was responding to a question about banning assault weapons.

Play video content CBS

Vance had his share of controversy too ... when the debate topic turned to immigration.

Donald Trump's running mate had his microphone cut off by CBS moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan as he was talking about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

Vance called them "illegal" and then got fact-checked by CBS, with the journalists saying the migrants had temporary legal status ... and when Vance doubled down, his mic was cut as O'Donnell and Brennan tried to shepherd the debate to another topic.