George Floyd's Ex Says She Backs Tim Walz Amid Riot Backlash

George Floyd's Ex I'M BACKING TIM WALZ Despite Minneapolis Riot Backlash

George Floyd’s ex, Roxie Washington, is backing Kamala Harris’ VP pick, telling TMZ ... she's not buying the backlash against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the 2020 BLM riots over George's murder.

Roxie says she doesn't really get why there's so much hate against Walz regarding the civil unrest that erupted back then, because she doesn't get what he was supposed to do about it.

Instead, her anger's directed at Mayor Jacob Frey ... as she believes it was his job to protect the city.

She says Frey should have taken more blame, and done more to combat the riots, which happened just about 3 miles from where Floyd was killed 4 years ago.

Of course, Roxie’s stance is different from some others since Walz was announced as Harris' running mate.

His critics are slamming him for his inaction ... including waiting a full 18 hours before mobilizing Minnesota's National Guard while the riots raged.

But, Roxie says she’s all in for Team Harris-Walz. She tells us she doesn’t think the Democratic nominee gets nearly enough credit for what she’s done, especially with the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Roxie says she's confident any decision Kamala makes is the right one, so she's got her back, 100%.

