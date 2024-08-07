Tim Walz Pauses Wisconsin Rally for Supporter in Distress

Play video content MSNBC

Tim Walz quickly hit pause on his speech at a campaign rally in Wisconsin after noticing an attendee wilting in the heat ... directing staff to get the person some H2O.

The Minnesota Governor was at the podium Wednesday in Eau Claire when things came to a screeching halt.

Kamala Harris' running mate was in the middle of a sentence when he stopped and said, "Can we get somebody to help? Somebody is hot." Walz pointed to someone in the crowd who was apparently dehydrated.

Walz told supporters to drink water ... and waited a few moments to make sure the person was OK before getting back to task.

The mercury reached 78 degrees in Eau Claire, but the folks were baking in the sun at the rally ... and with such a large crowd, it likely felt a good deal hotter.