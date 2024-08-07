Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kamala Harris Las Vegas Rally Will Feature DJ D-Nice Performance

KAMALA HARRIS LAS VEGAS, ARE you ready to party?!? ... DJ D-Nice Performing at Rally

dj d nice and kamala harris and tim walz
Getty

Kamala Harris has been drawing major musical acts to her campaign events ... and now she can add one more to the list -- DJ D-Nice.

The Harris for President Campaign tells TMZ ... DJ D-Nice will perform at Harris' rally this Saturday in Vegas. We're told both the VP and her Democratic running mate, Governor Tim Walz, will take the stage.

D-Nice will be serving up tunes and hyping the crowd during the event. There aren't many people better on the 1s and 2s ... you'll recall, D-Nice's "Club Quarantine" DJ sets on Instagram Live became a massive hit during the pandemic, sometimes drawing more than 100K people at a time.

DJ D-Nice tells TMZ ... "I am thrilled to support the Harris/Walz campaign in Las Vegas. Music has always been a powerful force for unity, and I truly believe that just like music, their vision can bring our country together."

He goes on to say ... "Let's create a harmonious future where everyone feels included and inspired."

dj d nice and kamala harris
Getty

This won't be the first time D-Nice and Harris have taken the stage together ... back in September, D-Nice was invited to Harris' mansion for the "50 Years of Hip-Hop" celebration.

7/30/24
SUPPORT FROM THE STALLION

Harris' rallies so far have been a massive hit and are drawing some of the biggest names in music .... such as Megan Thee Stallion who played some of her hits for a packed crowd in Atlanta.

Hey, no matter what side of the aisle you're on, it's a good way to see a free show!

