Kamala Harris Las Vegas Rally Will Feature DJ D-Nice Performance

Kamala Harris has been drawing major musical acts to her campaign events ... and now she can add one more to the list -- DJ D-Nice.

The Harris for President Campaign tells TMZ ... DJ D-Nice will perform at Harris' rally this Saturday in Vegas. We're told both the VP and her Democratic running mate, Governor Tim Walz, will take the stage.

D-Nice will be serving up tunes and hyping the crowd during the event. There aren't many people better on the 1s and 2s ... you'll recall, D-Nice's "Club Quarantine" DJ sets on Instagram Live became a massive hit during the pandemic, sometimes drawing more than 100K people at a time.

DJ D-Nice tells TMZ ... "I am thrilled to support the Harris/Walz campaign in Las Vegas. Music has always been a powerful force for unity, and I truly believe that just like music, their vision can bring our country together."

He goes on to say ... "Let's create a harmonious future where everyone feels included and inspired."

This won't be the first time D-Nice and Harris have taken the stage together ... back in September, D-Nice was invited to Harris' mansion for the "50 Years of Hip-Hop" celebration.

Harris' rallies so far have been a massive hit and are drawing some of the biggest names in music .... such as Megan Thee Stallion who played some of her hits for a packed crowd in Atlanta.