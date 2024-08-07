Ben Stiller Says All Jewish Guys Want to Be Black During Zoom Call for Kamala Harris

Play video content

Ben Stiller threw his full support behind Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election -- but, in doing so, he cracked a weird joke about white Jewish dudes all wanting to be Black.

The Jewish actor hopped on a Zoom call for Monday's "Comics For Kamala" event with other celebs, namely Ed Helms, Jon Hamm and Whoopi Goldberg. All the stars and host Paul Mercurio came together to back Kamala in her battle for the White House against Donald Trump.

Ben actually jumped on the call halfway into the 3-hour-plus convo and started off by announcing he would match the $150,000 donation Mercurio gave to the democratic nominee and current VP.

Stiller then talked about how excited he was about the prospect of Kamala beating Trump -- the Republican nominee of course -- and encouraged everyone to rally around his candidate.

Ben described Kamala as a "decent person" to take over the White House because she cares about democracy -- while also possessing empathy and humor. So far, Ben says, Kamala has energized young voters who were disengaged before she arrived on the scene.

Then Ben spun the discussion toward race.

Check out the vid ... Ben began talking about Kamala as a historic Black and Indian candidate who is everything wrapped up in one individual before making his strange joke.

He said, “I’m Jewish and Irish… I wish I was black, every white Jewish guy wishes he was Black."