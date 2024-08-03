Donald Trump Challenges Kamala Harris to a Debate on Fox News

Donald Trump just told Kamala Harris “I’m in,” agreeing to debate his Democratic presidential rival and all but promising it will be one wild event.

The Republican presidential nominee posted a Friday night message on his Truth Social platform explaining that he wants to meet Kamala on stage in Pennsylvania for a televised debate that would air September 4 on Fox News.

DT requested a live audience unlike in his first debate on CNN with then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Speaking of whom, DT threw a jab at the Commander in Chief on Truth Social, calling him by his Trump-given nickname “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump also took a shot at Kamala, saying her assent to the top of the Democratic ticket was a "coup," while grumbling about shifting strategies now that Harris is his opponent. Kamala became the dem's presumptive nominee after Joe bowed out of the race under pressure from his political base.