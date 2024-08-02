Donald Trump Charging $50,000 For Photo Op At Hamptons Fundraiser

Donald Trump is raising money for his presidential campaign with fancy dinners, where it costs a fortune for a seat at a table with him, and a fat stack for a photo op.

The Republican nominee is attending a fundraiser tonight in the Hamptons, and it costs $25,000 just to attend ... and $50,000 for a snapshot with the former president.

Trump's also charging supporters $250,000 for a seat at his table ... and if someone wants the distinction of being listed as a host, they're going to need to shell out a cool $500,000 ... this according to Bloomberg.

The goal for the Trump camp here ... raise at least $10 million and infuse the campaign with some cash as he seeks a return to the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump's presumed opponent in the November election, Vice President Kamala Harris, is raising money hand over fist ... the Harris campaign says she raised more than $310 million in July, including $200 million in the first 7 days after President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed his Veep.

Trump's campaign says he raised nearly $139 million in July and has $327 million in cash on hand ... at least as of Thursday.

Raising $10 million in one night is nothing to sneeze at ... and Trump's got some other big-money fundraisers on the horizon as well.