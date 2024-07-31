Donald Trump Says He's the Best President for Black People Since Lincoln

Play video content NABJ

Donald Trump is in the hot seat right now, as he's being put to task for his controversial past ... though, he thinks his record is pretty impressive -- comparing himself to one of history's most famous U.S. presidents.

Trump was at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention Wednesday morning in Chicago, where he had a Q&A with 3 journalists ... in front of a packed ballroom of convention attendees.

Right out the gate, Trump was questioned for his seemingly racist rhetoric and prior associations with White Supremacists. 45 did NOT appreciate the line of questioning ... as he slammed the introduction as "rude" and accused the NABJ of inviting him to speak under false pretenses.

In an attempt to dance around the question, Trump chose to focus on his late appearance on the stage and blamed the NABJ for having faulty equipment.

When pressed to issue a direct response about his past ... Trump boldly claimed he was the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln -- who, you know, freed the slaves.

Trump also took shots at his political rival Kamala Harris, who he accused of turning Black to benefit her career. He added ... "She was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black woman."

As the commentators noted, Kamala has always identified as Black and Southeast Asian ... and even attended a HBCU.

He also seemed to try and rectify his viral "Black jobs" comment from June's presidential debate ... as he clarified that a "Black job" was any job worked by a Black person. Though, the crowd didn't appear wildly satisfied with this answer -- as a smattering of chuckles popped up in response.

Remember, Trump faced some backlash after he suggested illegal immigrants were crossing the border and stealing "Black jobs" ... perpetuating a stereotype that there were certain positions only to be held by Black Americans.

President Biden -- who recently ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign -- torched Trump's "Black jobs" comment earlier this month while speaking to the annual NAACP convention, pointing out Black Americans have held the highest positions in government ... including Vice President and President.

It's safe to say the GOP presidential candidate's appearance at the convention had a rough start ... but there was already tension heading into the event.



ICYMI ... Trump's announced attendance created a firestorm of controversy with NABJ members, who very publicly voiced their displeasure with the org's leadership for having Trump there at all.

However, there was no lack of interest, as attendees stood in a huge line waiting to fill the ballroom, and watch Trump get grilled.

Compounding the issue for the angry members was the fact VP Harris was NOT there. BTW ... the NABJ reportedly made a last-ditch effort to get KH to appear at the convention in person, and turned her down when she offered to do it remotely.

