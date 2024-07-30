Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Is 'Worse Than Bernie,' Defends J.D. Vance

Play video content Fox News

Donald Trump's plan of attack for Vice President Kamala Harris is clear -- in addition to labeling her an extreme liberal, he's also calling out her "crazy laugh" ... yet, he's not committing to a debate.

The former president sat down Monday night with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, and unleashed a barrage of insults, calling his political rival "sort of incompetent" ... "not very smart" and "very radical."

As Trump put it ... voters should be concerned about Kamala as she's more extreme than Bernie Sanders. In an effort to drive that point home, he also made the unsubstantiated claim Harris plans to defund the police.

Then, he went from policy to petty ... as Trump started in on VP Harris' often-mocked laugh.

Trump said Kamala is trying to rehabilitate her image by ditching the high-pitched chuckle, which he described as the "laugh of a crazy person."

While Donald offered up harsh criticism for Kamala, he had nothing but praise for his running mate, J.D. Vance. The former prez doubled down on his pick for VP and defended the Ohio Senator's "childless cat lady" comment.

According to Donald, J.D. isn't against anyone, he's just VERY pro-family ... and pointed the finger at the Democratic party for spinning J.D.'s beliefs into something negative.

As TMZ previously reported, J.D.'s getting increasing backlash for referring to Harris as a "childless cat lady." He also went after all childless people in a 2020 podcast episode -- in which he described those without kids as "sociopaths" with no stake in the country.

NOVEMBER 2020 The Chris Buskirk Show