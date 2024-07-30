J.D. Vance Called Childless People Sociopathic During 2020 Podcast

Play video content The Chris Buskirk Show

J.D. Vance’s "childless cat lady" comment wasn’t a one off … turns out the Republican VP nominee has history of saying offensive things about liberal-minded people, including calling them sociopaths.

CNN just published an article explaining that Vance sat for a November 2020 podcast interview during which he said people in our country's leadership class were "more sociopathic" than those with kids, which makes them "less mentally stable" – seemingly referring to women.

In the podcast, Vance also labeled commenters on X -- formerly Twitter -- as the "most deranged" and "most psychotic" because they're also typically childless, while insinuating they're members of the Democratic party.

His statements appear to get the heart of how he truly feels about children. If you don’t have them, then you’re a complete wack job.

As you know, Vance got himself in hot water last week after it surfaced in the media that he disparaged women during a 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson following his Ohio Senate run announcement.

Play video content 2021 Fox News

During his convo with Tucker, J.D. dropped his now notorious "childless cat lady" remark about the people running our nation who "want to make the rest of the country miserable too." One of his targets was the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Harris recently replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket after the current Commander in Chief bowed out of the race.