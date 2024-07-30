J.D. Vance Couch Sex Mockery Harmful to Furniture Kink Community, Doctor Says

Sen. J.D. Vance is getting roasted 'cause people think he had sex with a couch, and while it might sound funny ('cause it is) ... one sex ed expert says all the jokes are shaming folks who do, in fact, like to bang furniture.

Here's the deal ... someone on X made a joke suggesting Donald Trump's running mate might have humped an inside-out latex glove shoved between 2 couch cushions, as described in a fake description of his NYT bestselling memoir, 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

Like we said, nothing like that is really in his book, but the post went viral anyway, and J.D.'s been ridiculed ever since. Thing is ... while most of us might be laughing, the mockery is actually harmful to a community of folks legitimately turned on by sex with objects ... and that's according to renowned doctor, Laura Berman.

Childless Cat and Dog Ladies for Harris pic.twitter.com/ywHt1W0ZGb — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 28, 2024 @chelseahandler

Dr. Berman is a relationship and sex therapist featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and "The Dr. Oz Show," among other programs, and she tells TMZ ... some people actually do get it on with furniture and/or home furnishings, and they should not be made to feel ashamed.

The sex doc says she's had a number of clients sexually attracted to furniture in her experience in this field, and some who even fell in love with a household object, which she explains is known as “objectophilia.”

She tells us people posting all sorts of jokes based on the false Vance rumor should maybe think twice ... 'cause odds are good they have their own kink others would find bizarre.

Translation: people on glass couches (or something like that) shouldn't throw stones!

Bottom line ... Dr. Berman says political mudslinging is one thing, but she's standing up against demonizing anyone who happens to enjoy making sweet, sweet sofa love.