Biden Says 'Black Jobs' Include Presidency & Vice Presidency with Obama & Harris

Joe Biden torched Donald Trump's comment about "Black jobs" -- saying the guy must not know the highest positions in government have been occupied by African Americans.

The Prez stopped by the annual NAACP convention in Vegas Tuesday, where he gave a keynote address ... in which he brought up his political rival's debate claim that "Black jobs" are being taken away by illegal immigrants as a result of the border crisis.

Many have blasted 45 over the remark -- calling it racist -- which is probably why Biden invoked it yet again in Sin City ... this time spinning it to note that Barack Obama and Kamala Harris have carried some of the most important "Black jobs" in American history.

In an energetic speech, Biden called out Trump as a hypocrite ... pointing out how 45 spread lies about Barack Obama's citizenship and birthplace for years. He then name-dropped his former commander in chief and his current Veep to fire up the crowd.

He said ... "It tells a lot about the man and his character. Folks, I know what a Black job is ... it's the Vice President of the United States! I know what a Black job is ... the first Black president in America, Barack Obama!"

The crowd responded well to Biden's words in the moment -- although, some online didn't think the sentiment necessarily landed and came out wonky. Bit of a mixed bag, it seems.

Still ... it looks like his remarks here were mostly well-received -- and Joe's spirit is being praised after a bit of a choppy past few weeks post-debate, where his age and acuity have been questioned.