Trump Calls RFK Jr., Says Biden Asked Why He Turned Head During Assassination Attempt

A private call between RFK Jr. and Donald Trump just hours after the assassination attempt was made public, and RFK Jr. is horrified his son is the culprit who posted it.

During the call, Trump talked about his phone conversation with President Joe Biden just after the shooting. Trump says Biden was inquisitive as to how he chose to turn his head to the right -- a move that probably saved his life.

Trump says he told Biden he turned because he was referring to a chart, although he was not specific. The chart was an indictment of Biden's immigration policies.

Trump told RFK Jr. he told Biden what he experienced when the bullet grazed his ear ... "It felt like the world's largest mosquito, and it was ... it was a bullet. What do they call that an AR-15? That was a big gun ... pretty tough guns, right?"

Trump also talked to RFK Jr. about vaccines ... trying to explain dosages -- listen to the video, it's hard to explain this one.

RFK Jr. says a videographer was rolling when the call came in, and says he should have told that person to stop filming.

Meanwhile, Bobby Kennedy III -- RFK Jr.'s son -- posted the video, but then deleted it.