Trump Says It's Imperative Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Get Secret Service Protection

Donald Trump is now echoing what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been calling for throughout his entire campaign -- saying the presidential candidate needs Secret Service protection ASAP.

The ex-Prez posted on Truth Social Monday about this -- which has been an ongoing conversation for months now ... with the Kennedy campaign calling for a Secret Service security detail since he's in the race and views himself as a serious contender.

In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 15, 2024 @TrumpDailyPosts

DT seems to agree, writing ... "In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection -- immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!"

So, there you have it ... Trump -- the presumptive Republican nominee, who just went through an assassination attempt himself -- has sounded off ... and he's in RFK Jr.'s corner.

Play video content Fox News

Of course, we know RFK has been demanding Secret Service protection for a while now -- especially after an alleged intruder attempted to get inside his and his wife Cheryl Hines' L.A. home late last year ... which only escalated his and his campaign's calls for extra help.

Play video content 7/13/24

In fact, RFK Jr. went on FOX News shortly after Trump's attempted assassination to again point the finger at the Biden White House -- which he believes is responsible for his requests for Secret Service protection being denied time and again.

Play video content 7/13/24 TMZ.com

There's really no need to get into the Kennedy family history that Trump is alluding to here, BTW -- as we all know, Robert's uncle John F. Kennedy was infamously assassinated as President back in the '60s ... and his own father Bobby Kennedy was also assassinated.

Kennedy's point this entire time has been clear ... it's dangerous to run for president in this country -- and with political violence remaining a very clear threat ... those in the race should be afforded a federal forcefield, especially him.

Biden has already said he's ordered the Secret Service to beef up Trump's detail in the wake of the attempt on his life -- but time will tell if he heeds DT's backing of RFK Jr.'s call.