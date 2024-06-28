RFK Jr. Says If New Democrat Takes Biden's Place, He'll Make a Deal

Play video content TMZ.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says if Joe Biden withdraws from the presidential race and another Democrat steps in, he's prepared to make the same offer he gave Biden ... if that candidate has a better chance of beating Trump, he'll withdraw from the race.

Kennedy appeared Friday on "TMZ Live" and restated his challenge ... if someone like Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Raphael Warnock, Governor Gretchen Whitmer or Governor Wes Moore snag the nom, he wants an independent poll taken in October. Whoever polls better against Trump will cross the finish line, and the other will withdraw.

Biden never responded to RFK's offer ... which he said wasn't surprising. A different candidate might, however, take him up on the offer to create unity.

Kennedy thinks he'd win in a polling contest, telling us ... "I think my numbers are the strongest against Donald Trump's and if they wanted to take that bargain, I would take it."

RFK says it's disheartening that with hundreds of millions of Americans, we ended up with a rematch of Biden vs. Trump. He doubled down on Biden, saying the President actually made 45 look reasonable and likable.

RFK says his campaign can't be blamed for derailing Biden's bid for reelection ... citing the President's frailty as the reason for Thursday's debate collapse.

