Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

RFK Jr. Says If New Democrat Takes Biden's Place, He'll Make a Deal

RFK Jr. If Newsom, Whitmer or Moore Get the Nom ... Let's Make a Deal!!!

HERE'S MY CHALLENGE
TMZ.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says if Joe Biden withdraws from the presidential race and another Democrat steps in, he's prepared to make the same offer he gave Biden ... if that candidate has a better chance of beating Trump, he'll withdraw from the race.

Kennedy appeared Friday on "TMZ Live" and restated his challenge ... if someone like Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Raphael Warnock, Governor Gretchen Whitmer or Governor Wes Moore snag the nom, he wants an independent poll taken in October. Whoever polls better against Trump will cross the finish line, and the other will withdraw.

Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Raphael Warnock, Governor Gretchen Whitmer or Governor Wes Moore
Getty Composite

Biden never responded to RFK's offer ... which he said wasn't surprising. A different candidate might, however, take him up on the offer to create unity.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 Campaign
Launch Gallery
RFK Jr. Campaign Launch Gallery
Getty

Kennedy thinks he'd win in a polling contest, telling us ... "I think my numbers are the strongest against Donald Trump's and if they wanted to take that bargain, I would take it."

... COME AGAIN?
CNN

RFK says it's disheartening that with hundreds of millions of Americans, we ended up with a rematch of Biden vs. Trump. He doubled down on Biden, saying the President actually made 45 look reasonable and likable.

THEY HAVE MY BACK!!!
CNN

RFK says his campaign can't be blamed for derailing Biden's bid for reelection ... citing the President's frailty as the reason for Thursday's debate collapse.

HELPED OFF STAGE
CNN

It's not hard to read between the lines. He wants Trump defeated, and he thinks he's the person to do it.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later