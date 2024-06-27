RFK Jr. Offers Biden Deal to Beat Trump, But One of Them Has to Drop Out

Play video content

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s making President Biden an offer he hopes he won't refuse -- saying POTUS can't beat Donald Trump, but there's a way he and Joe can team up to take him down.

The independent candidate sat down with Dr. Phil for an interview that comes out Thursday evening before the debate -- and in one clip, RFK Jr. slams the widely held belief he's playing spoiler in this year's election.

Kennedy cites a Zogby Analysis Poll released last month which claims Biden can't beat Trump head-to-head -- but RFK Jr. actually could defeat 45 by a tight margin.

RFK argues that's why he's not a spoiler ... he says a spoiler is a candidate who stays in despite having no chance at actually winning the race, and ends up ruining someone else's chances.

By that logic, RFK says Biden's the spoiler ... and that's why he's invited him to participate in a winner-take-all poll in October where they find out who has a better chance to defeat Trump in November -- and the person who loses the poll, drops out the race ahead of the election.

BTW, RFK's not delusional -- he knows JB won't take the deal, but he's putting it out there, anyway.

Kennedy's interview is the best way for him to get his message out ... 'cause he's not getting on the debate stage Thursday night with Biden and Trump.

He's not polling high enough and isn't on enough state ballots to win the presidency -- so, CNN's not letting him hop up.

RFK Jr's "Dr. Phil Primetime" interview comes out tonight at 7:30 PM ET ... about an hour and a half before the debate.